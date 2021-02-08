Universal Music Group & TikTok sign new worldwide licensing deal

Universal Music Group (UMG) and TikTok have expanded their agreement over compensation for artists and songwriters in a move that opens up the major’s full catalogue to the platform.

The agreement covers recorded music from artists at UMG’s labels and songwriters with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). TikTok users will be able to incorporate clips from UMG’s full catalogue of music, a move that UMPG COO Marc Cimino has said “sets an industry-wide example”.

UMG and TikTok will work on new innovations and experiences, with the deal aimed at enhancing the relationship between UMG artists and songwriters and TikTok users.

Michael Nash, UMG’s executive vice president of digital strategy said: “UMG and TikTok will now work more closely than ever to promote ambitious experimentation, innovation and collaboration — with the shared objective of developing new music experiences and features. Driving new and deeper connections with fans, this agreement delivers equitable compensation to our recording artists and songwriters, as well as a commitment to develop industry-leading tools, A&R insights and models necessary to advance their careers.”

Ole Obermann, global head of music at TikTok, said: "We are excited to enter this new era with UMG and UMPG to continue supporting artists and songwriters, by working together to help reach music fans on TikTok. Our platform has been a driver in creating chart hits and licensing the world's biggest catalogue of tracks will continue to inspire our community. In turn, we are proud to partner with UMG and UMPG to be a source to help new talent emerge and to re-introduce legacy acts to a new audience."

Marc Cimino, chief operating officer, UMPG, added: “This alliance sets an industry-wide example of social media companies acknowledging, respecting and compensating the music creators whose songs are instrumental to their platforms. We appreciate Tik Tok’s partnership and look forward to working together to provide support and opportunities to our songwriters.”

Read Music Week's TikTok cover interview here.

