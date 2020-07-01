Universal Production Music launches on Alexa

Universal Production Music has announced the launch of a new Alexa product to enable users to search for and discover music from its catalogue, which houses more than one million tracks.

With the launch of its Alexa Voice Skill, Universal Production Music becomes the first production music company to use voice assistant technology.

The technology will allow users to ask for specific tracks, albums, genres and more.

Michael Sammis, president of Universal Production Music, said: “Voice command technology has surged in recent years, with a Gartner study estimating that nearly 30% of all browsing sessions in 2020 will include voice search.This makes the Alexa Voice Skill an innovative and essential step forward in the production music business. I’m excited that Universal Production Music is leading this transformation and we are able to offer this progressive technology to our clients.”

The Universal Production Music Alexa Voice Skill is available via the Alexa Skills store on the Amazon website and the app can be used on any Alexa-enabled device.

Universal Production music houses material from a group of labels including Abbey Road Masters, Chronic Trax, Icon Trailer Music, New York Beats, Sonic Beat Records, Vitamin A and more.