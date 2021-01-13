Universal, Sony and Warner UK CEOs to give evidence at DCMS streaming inquiry

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has gone to the very top of the music industry for its ongoing inquiry into streaming.

It’s been confirmed that the latest speakers to give evidence are: Universal Music UK & Ireland CEO and chairman David Joseph, Sony Music UK & Ireland CEO and chairman Jason Iley, and Warner Music UK CEO and chairman Tony Harlow.

The virtual session will take place at 10am on Tuesday, January 19. MPs will also quiz PPL CEO Peter Leathem and PRS For Music CEO Andrea Martin on the streaming economy.

In the first two sessions, the narrative has largely been negative for the music industry, with DSPs themselves seen as neutral in terms of the revenue share for artists and songwriters.

The session next week will be a key moment in the debate about the future model of the economics of streaming. With the #FixStreaming and #BrokenRecord campaigns gaining traction, label bosses will want to underline the investment that goes into developing artists before they even generate digital revenues.

Committee chair Julian Knight MP previously took the unusual step of warning against interfering with witnesses during the inquiry.