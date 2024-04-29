Up Next platform launches to support emerging artists with digital content

The Up Next music platform has launched to support emerging talent.

The start-up has been established by Josh Farrar, content creator, editor and A&R.

Officially launching this month, alongside the company’s promotion services, Up Next has previously worked with rising artists such as Nell Mescal (pictured), Annika Bennett, Oli Fox (of Good Neighbours), Will Linley, Adam Melchor, and more.

Up Next aims to boost artist discovery with digital content, including interviews and channel takeovers, in-person live showcase events and playlisting services. It has previously hosted events at Colours Hoxton and The Old Blue Last.

In 2024, Up Next aims to expand its content by focusing on upcoming songwriters, producers and other creators.

In previous roles, Farrar worked as a coordinator at Netflix and Apple TV+, working across high-profile properties including The Crown, Anatomy Of A Scandal and Slow Horses.

Up Next was developed conceptually as a space to focus on the unsung artists in the music industry Josh Farrar

“Up Next was developed conceptually as a space to focus on the unsung artists in the music industry who are on the rise but don’t necessarily get the attention they deserve from other outlets,” he said. “Live digital sessions are at the core of our platform, allowing artists to shine and showcase their talents in a raw format.

“We’ve been so grateful with the interest received across the music industry thus far, with artists, songwriters, managers and labels getting in contact to be featured or express their love for the space we’re building. We cannot wait to see where 2024 takes the brand and what exciting opportunities we continue to build for the artists of tomorrow.”

Up Next is launching a live promotion service this month, with their first being New Rules’ UK and Ireland tour. Services include promotion, tour management and digital content capture and creation out on the road.

Upcoming collaborations include Adam Melchor, James McVey, Lindsey Lomis, Haiden, Presence, Matthew Hall, Ashley Kutcher, Sophie Holohan, Avery Lynch, Alix Page, Sabrina Sterling, David Alexander and Sody.