US music streaming tops a trillion in 2019

US on-demand music streams passed the trillion mark in 2019, according to a report from BuzzAngle Music.

The music consumption study found that there were 1.01 trillion streams as growth continued strongly in the world’s biggest music market.

The figure combines audio streams (705.9bn, up 32%) and video streams (304.1bn, up 10.6%).

Post Malone was the most streamed artist in 2019 with 6.7bn on-demand streams. Drake is second with 6.3bn streams, followed by Billie Eilish with 5.0bn streams.

For the third year in a row, the total album consumption growth was in double-digits.

The 13.5% growth in 2019 in total album consumption to 795.9 million equivalent units was fueled by the continued growth of on-demand streams. The figure combines physical sales, downloads and streams.

Physical album sales (55.7m units) were down 20.9% year-on-year, with CDs off by 26%. But there was a 10.5% year-on-year increase in vinyl sales, which also had healthy UK growth.

On-demand streaming now represents 85% of all music consumption in the US, a 7.6-point increase on 2018 (77%). That compares to 74.4% in the UK.