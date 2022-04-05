Utopia appoints Bastien Vidal as acting CFO and VP, operational finance

Bastien Vidal has been appointed to the role of acting chief finance officer and VP of operational finance at Swiss music fintech company Utopia.

He will be responsible for supporting Utopia's growth trajectory, as welll as setting up structures and processes for the rapidly expanding company's finance operations.

He will report directly to Utopia’s CEO Markku Mäkeläinen.

Mäkeläinen said: “To support our mission of achieving Fair Pay for Every Play, Utopia has acquired more than a dozen companies in the last year, and we will continue to acquire best of breed companies that fit our culture and strategy. As Utopia continues to move to larger and larger revenue categories of acquisitions, we want to invest in operational capabilities, in finance and integration teams, to continue to execute efficiently.”

Vidal joins from his role as CFO of Callisto Media, a technology and media company that optimises content creation with a focus on Big Data and AI. The experienced operations and finance executive has worked in both high-growth organisations and larger publicly traded companies. He brings over a decade of entrepreneurship including founding a start-up studio focusing on business software, and as chief operating officer of Seesmic Inc, now Hootsuite.

“I am excited to be joining Utopia Music at such an important stage in its journey towards a better world for music," said Vidal. "Throughout my career I have worked to scale up technology companies, and I look forward to joining the team for this next chapter of growth.”