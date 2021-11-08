Utopia names Yvan Boudillet as head of policy

Yvan Boudillet has joined music tech company Utopia Music as head of policy.

Based in Paris, Boudillet reports to Utopia COO Roberto Neri, who leads the firm’s operations and is responsible for expanding its international office footprint.

Prior to joining Utopia, Boudillet founded strategic advisory company TheLynk.

Boudillet said: “I am truly thrilled to join Utopia and contribute to fulfilling the bold vision of delivering a better world for music. I cannot be more excited to join such a talented team led by Roberto, all of whom share the same values and passion.

“I always believed that innovation should rhyme with solution and inclusion, not disruption. This is what Utopia is all about: providing a comprehensive approach of music intelligence and data for the sake of creators' rights across the value chain.”

Utopia COO Roberto Neri said: "Yvan has been a prominent voice advocating for creator rights for a long time. We are very excited about him joining Utopia and taking the lead on policy, which will help enhance the value of music for the entire music ecosystem. We look forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure we deliver Fair Pay For Every Play."

Boudillet previously held roles at Warner Music, EMI Music and Ubisoft. In April 2020, he co-founded with eight partners a pan-european remote hackathon and accelerator called #NextStageChallenge to come-up with innovative solutions for artists and the music sector during the pandemic.