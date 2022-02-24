Venice Music expands team with Beth Cherry named UK head of streaming

Venice Music has made three key hires for its streaming team.

Beth Cherry has joined Venice as head of streaming, UK, alongside US appointees Isobel Kelly (head of alt/pop streaming US) and Jamal Jimoh (head of hip-hop/R&B streaming US).

The three execs join Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo’s music and technology platform Venice, as the company expands its distribution and label/artist services offering for independent artists and their teams.

Beth Cherry joins the company from Parlophone, where she was the streaming lead across the entire roster including GRM Daily, FFRR, Disturbing London and more. She recently worked on PinkPantheress' debut mixtape To Hell With It and secured Spotify's Global Radar Artist programme, as well as leading Coldplay to their highest streaming debuts to date.

She has also worked on hits including Rover by S1mba, Stupid by Ashnikko, Dance Monkey by Tones & I and PinkPantheress' entire discography.

“I am so proud and excited to be joining the Venice family,” said Cherry. “This career move has come at a really significant point in my life both personally and professionally. I am so happy that Venice exists and I am grateful to Suzy Ryoo and Troy Carter for creating this company; its existence is exciting, empowering and exactly where the music industry should be heading.

“The core of Venice represents exactly who I am and what I stand for: equality, diversity, creativity, talent and heart. It's an absolute joy to bring my skill set to this team. I feel on the right side of music industry history.”

Isobel Kelly has a breadth of music industry experience, spanning major and indie labels in the UK and US. She joins Venice from Premier Music Group & Downtown Records.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Venice, a company operating at the cross section of music and technology,” she said. “Venice is focused on celebrating and empowering artists - we provide them with the tools to reach new fans and audiences on their own terms. It is inspiring to work with a world class, forward thinking and diverse company across a mix of genres and talents. I am excited about what we are building together and thankful to our fantastic entrepreneurial-leadership team for continuing to set the pace on a global scale.”

This team of leaders in streaming has spearheaded some of the most interesting and effective global campaigns in recent times Troy Carter

Jamal Jimoh is a marketing and management professional with over 15 years of experience. He began his career at Island Def Jam as a new media consultant before accepting a role in A&R research and promotion. Jimoh oversaw Teen Island, the teen marketing arm of Island Def Jam where he worked with Justin Bieber among others.

His most recent roles include director of urban digital marketing at Entertainment One, senior director of urban programming and revenue at Premier Music Group, VP of marketing & revenue at Rostrum Records and vice president & head of commerce for Hitco.

“I don’t know that there’s a company that’s more ideally suited for where the business is and where the art is headed than Venice,” he said. “Troy and Suzy have storied histories rooted in equity, empowerment, and evolution and those tenets are the very ethos of this company. I’m thrilled to be joining this team of remarkable professionals and unparalleled humans. I can say without hesitation that there isn’t an organisation that’s better built for the true future of the business of music.”

“This team of leaders in streaming has spearheaded some of the most interesting and effective global campaigns in recent times,” said Troy Carter. “We are very excited for Beth, Isobel and Jamal to bring their experience, know-how and passion to the Venice community. ”

“Adding the expertise of Isobel, Jamal and Beth is an exciting chapter for Venice strengthening our global approach to streaming strategy and DSP engagement,” said Suzy Ryoo. “These mission-driven, beloved-by-their-peers leaders are driving forward everyday on progress, education and growth for our independent partners and community.”

“Beth has a deep understanding of breaking artists, a unique fascination with cultural and societal trends and how they interact with and migrate to streaming audiences across all platforms,” added Venice's UK head Matt Ott. “Having worked with the biggest and breaking artists on the planet, Beth is an expert at spotting and connecting dots; building passionate audiences and fanbases through streaming.”