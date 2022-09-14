Venice Music targets global music community with roll-out of artist and distribution services

Venice Music is opening its distribution platform to a larger global audience through a range of subscription services.

In a statement, co-founders Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo have outlined the ambitions for a platform they believe is is "helping revolutionise what it takes for musicians, managers, and indie labels to reach success on their terms”.

Since its launch in 2021, Venice has created an ecosystem where independent musicians, labels and managers can access all-in-one distribution, sync opportunities, global marketing, Web3 advisory, playlisting and more.

Before today, access to Venice was only accessible via exclusive invite or by purchasing a founding membership pass. Venice now wants to expand its global community through the following three subscription plans:

Essentials Plan ($60 annually):

• Access to Venice’s distribution service featuring unlimited distribution, royalty payment management, performance monitoring, and analytics; access to Venice’s private community Discord channel; professional support from experienced record label team.

Professional Plan ($500/annually):

• All Essentials Plan benefits; access to Venice House featuring recording studios, equipment, and more; access to sync submissions and marketing and playlist strategies; access to exclusive networking and social events, office hours, educational content, and seminars. Plus partner discounts from Soho House, Waves Audio, and more.

Premium Services (Invite-Only):

• All Essentials and Professional Plan benefits; dedicated artist services team; music video distribution; dedicated sync team across all mediums.

Venice supplies musicians with a premium distribution tool, allowing unlimited releases to all major DSPs, detailed performance analytics, seamless payments, and more. Additionally, Venice equips members with vital industry tools, knowledge, and a supportive community to help grow their careers.

We are ready to power independent ventures for artists, managers and creative executives for the next decade and beyond Suzy Ryoo

“Our goal has been to help independent artists succeed on par with major label counterparts,” said founder Troy Carter. “To sustain that success, artists need to feel educated, informed, and supported. Over the last 18 months, we’ve attracted high-quality partners and have begun to make a real impact in the independent community.”

Venice Music’s official subscription-based membership launch will commence with seven days of digital programming from September 12 to September 18, 2022. Programming will consist of live discussions with music industry professionals.

In-person events will follow for the remainder of 2022, which includes community meet-ups, networking events, live showcases with performances by Venice members, a Web3 summit, and more.

“Venice is reimagining independence for the future forward music entrepreneur while bringing along a passionate, global community,” said co-founder and president Suzy Ryoo. “We are ready to power independent ventures for artists, managers and creative executives for the next decade and beyond.”

Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo formerly worked together at Atom Factory, an artist management company behind Lady Gaga, John Legend, Meghan Trainor, Kamasi Washington and Charlie Puth.