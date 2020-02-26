Vevo expands into Australia and New Zealand

Vevo is expanding into Australia and New Zealand with the opening of a new sales office located in Sydney.

The music video platform has also announced the hiring of Steve Sos, managing director, Australia & New Zealand, to lead the company’s new operations. Prior to joining Vevo, he served as MD, Asia Pacific at Shazam.

Alan Price, CEO of Vevo, said: “It is a very exciting time for Vevo as we bring our mission to maximise the commercial and promotional value of music videos and artist content into Australia and New Zealand. We welcome Steve to the team and look forward to seeing him successfully lead our office in this growing marketplace.”

Kevin McGurn, president of sales and distribution at Vevo, said: “With approximately 10 million monthly unique viewers in Australia and 2.2 million in New Zealand, expansion into the APAC region was a logical next step for the business. The reach and results we continue to deliver for marketers and agencies across every screen in North America and Europe are significant. I am confident we will do the same for those in Australia and New Zealand looking to align their brands and campaigns with the biggest music stars on the planet.”

Sos added: “I am thrilled to join Vevo with the goal of growing its commercial profile in Australia and New Zealand. Vevo’s unique combination of scale and brand safe premium digital video content make it a compelling solution for agencies, marketers and brands looking to deliver impact and effective ROI in an increasingly complex and fragmented media landscape.”

Vevo plans to scale its efforts in Australia and New Zealand throughout 2020 by growing its team and developing partnerships with both commercial and distribution partners.

Other new additions include Tim O’Connor, head of sales, and Thomas Bannon, sales manager, with further appointments to follow over the coming weeks.