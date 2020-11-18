Vevo partners with smart TV systems provider NetRange

Vevo has announced a collaboration with smart TV systems provider NetRange to widen access to the video music service in 11 countries.

The partnership covers smart TV services powered by the NetRange Smart TV App Store in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, New Zealand

Rob Christensen, VP advanced television, Vevo, said: “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with NetRange and bring our catalogue of music videos to millions more television screens through their impressive networks. We are seeing very strong growth across our CTV partnerships, giving us the opportunity to make our content available to music fans across the world.”

Vevo is continuing to advance its distribution capabilities at a global level through a series of partnerships in the connected television space.

NetRange will join a portfolio of existing Vevo partners, including YouTube, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Roku, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Virgin Media, Sky, Vewd, Xumo, Samsung TV Plus and more.

“Music through the TV is enjoying an accelerating second wave of popularity driven by apps on connected Smart TVs,” said Tim Schröeder, CEO, NetRange. “Specialist music channels drove the first wave, with the broadcaster setting the agenda and the playlist. The second wave is driven by the consumer, who is now firmly in control thanks to the power of the app. By enabling Vevo to distribute content to the NetRange Smart TV App Store, we are expanding the number of consumers that can enjoy Vevo’s awesome catalogue of over 450,000 music videos.”