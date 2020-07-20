Vevo premieres Ellie Goulding Official Live Performance video

Vevo has premiered Ellie Goulding’s Official Live Performance video for Brightest Blue to coincide with her fourth studio album.

Brightest Blue was released on Friday (July 17) via Polydor. An additional Official Live Performance of the singer’s track New Heights premiered today (July 20).

Directed for Vevo by Giorgio Testi, the performances were shot using new XR “mixed reality” technology which seamlessly mixes actual camera footage with CGI content in real time.

Claudia De Wolff, VP, content and programming, UK & international at Vevo, said: “Having the opportunity to work with Ellie Goulding on this project, using this novel technology was a really exciting moment for us. The XR (mixed reality) set up allowed us to blend real time camera footage with beautiful, otherworldly CGI content in real time. We took a different approach to each of the tracks, creating worlds for Ellie to perform within that suited the emotions and soundscapes of each track.”

Vevo’s Official Live Performance series creates visuals to give fans a unique take on the original songs. J Balvin, Khalid, Future, Karol G and Miley Cyrus have all worked collaboratively with Vevo to produce visually original video content offering fans a different retrospect on their music.

