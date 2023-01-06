Vevo teams with TikTok on weekly trending show

Vevo has partnered with TikTok to create and programme Trending On TikTok.

The new weekly Vevo show rounds up the music videos of the top trending songs on TikTok, alongside clips of the creators utilising these songs in their content

Trending On TikTok will be available across the Vevo network in the US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. It will be on Vevo’s FAST (free ad supported streaming TV) channels, with consecutive airing during peak viewing hours throughout the week.

“We’re excited to kick off the new year with TikTok, which has become a powerhouse for music discovery for fans worldwide, driving music video viewership,” said JP Evangelista, senior vice president, content, programming & marketing, Vevo. “When a song is trending on TikTok, people will actively seek out and watch that song’s music video on the Vevo network.

“Tapping into the creator economy was the next logical step in showcasing the power of fan communities on social media and how it fosters the music discovery process. We are combining years of tastemaking expertise with our understanding of viewership trends, and there is a huge appetite for short form content on TV, so we hope Trending On TikTok becomes a go-to show on TV.”

Trending On TikTok joins Vevo’s slate of original programming, such as Pop Video Weekly and Hip-Hop Video Weekly.

“Moreover, we are launching this show having established a massive television footprint – one that has proliferated as Vevo has become an integral offering on connected TV over the past few years,” added Evangelista. “As the largest screen in the home, the TV is the centre of the home, where people love to lean back and enjoy content from their favourite artists and creators.”

“Music and entertainment are at the centre of what powers trends from our platform that reverberate throughout culture, the industry, and the charts,” said Dan Page, head of global business development, new screens, TikTok. “We are excited for our partnership with Vevo to expand that experience beyond the platform, supercharging the discovery process and celebrating the community’s favourite songs and artists.”

Vevo has become part of connected TV services and FAST lineups from leading streaming TV distributors, including most recently Amazon Freevee, Hulu Live and Plex.