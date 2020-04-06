Victoria Campoamor joins Spotify as senior director, content & services

Spotify has signed highly-rated publishing expert Victoria Campoamor as its new senior director of content & services.

The Spanish-born exec will be based in New York and be responsible for managing Spotify’s publishing operations, licensing & podcast operations and publishing services teams. She will report to David Kaefer, VP, global head of licensing & publishing

Campoamor, most recently YouTube’s head of global publishing strategy & operations since 2018 and previously head of international music publishing partner operations across YouTube and Google Play Music, is known as one of the most music industry-friendly execs in the streaming sector. She previously spent much of her career on the other side of the fence, including as director of operations & IT at PRS For Music.

On social media, Campoamor said she was “thrilled to start an incredibly exciting new job at Spotify and to be back in this industry that I love so much”.

Her arrival will likely boost Spotify’s attempts to build bridges with publishers and songwriters. The streaming platform’s decision to appeal the Copyright Royalty Board ruling to raise on-demand streaming rates for publishers and songwriters from 10.5% of revenues to 15.1% attracted criticism from many in the sector. The appeal is ongoing.

