Virgin EMI to stage three-day live-streamed festival Lockdown Live

Virgin EMI has unveiled plans for Lockdown Live, a multi-genre ‘live’ music experience put together in support of Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Lockdown Live takes the form a three-day livestreamed music festival (April 3-5). It aims to provide entertainment and light relief in these uncertain times, while encouraging everyone to stay indoors

Thirty-two acts (across pop, alternative, urban and dance music) will perform over three days from their homes. Each performance will be livestreamed at www.lockdownlive.uk.

The UK label pulled the event together entirely with staff and artist teams working from home. It’s the latest in a run of high-profile livestreams, including Twitch Stream Aid, Elton John’s Living Room Concert For America and Beatport’s 34-hour DJ event.

The festival opens with with the Rhapsody Stage supported by Jungle Creations. The line-up features a line-up including Hrvy, The Vamps, Alessia Cara, Tori Kelly, DJ Jay Pryor and SG Lewis.

Day two will showcase talent from across the alternative scene on the Fools Gold Stage. The line-up includes Lily Moore, Olivia Dean, Twin Atlantic and Vera Blue.

The third and final day will see the action moving to the virtual Encore Stage, supported by Seasoned at Buzzfeed UK. The Encore stage will feature urban talent, both in the UK and internationally, including Duchess, Maya B, Wauve and Adekunle Gold.

The full line-up is below.

RHAPSODY STAGE SUPPORTED BY JUNGLE CREATIONS - April 3

SG Lewis – 00:10-00:30

Wanklemut – 23:30-23:50

Jay Pryor – 22:50-23:10

Alessia Cara – 22:10-22:30

Tori Kelly – 21:30-21:50

The Vamps – 20:50-21:10

HRVY – 20:10-20:30

New Hope Club – 19:30-19:50

Arlissa– 18:50-19:10

Alice Chater – 18:10-18:30

Celina Sharma – 17:30-17:50

Calum Scott – 16:50-17:10

Beatrich - 16:10-16:30

Four of Diamonds – 15:30-15:50

303 – 14:50-15:10

Rika – 14:10-14:30

FOOLS GOLD STAGE - April 4

Vera Blue – 20:20-20:40

Twin Atlantic – 19:40-20:00

James Smith – 19:00-19:20

KAWALA – 18:20-18:40

Olivia Dean – 17:40-18:00

Lily Moore – 17:00-17:20

Zuzu – 16:20-16:40

Sophie & The Giants – 15:40-16:00

Whenyoung – 15:00-15:20

ENCORE STAGE SUPPORTED BY SEASONED AT BUZZFEED UK - April 5

Adekunle Gold – 21:00-21:20

Nana Rogues – 20:20-20:40

Br3nya – 19:40-20:00

Wauve – 19:00-19:20

Maya B – 18:20-18:40

Duchess – 17:40-18:00

TianaMajor9 – 17:00-17:20