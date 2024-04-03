Vocalist AI launches "first royalty-free, ethical-AI vocal platform" for creator

It just wouldn't be a day in the music industry without a breaking aritifical intelligence story.

The latest headline? The public beta version of Vocalist.ai – a "royalty free" artificial intelligence vocal transformation platform – has officially launched.

The vocal tool, which claims to be “the first ever designed specifically for professional producers, song-writers, DJs, and film & TV composers”, uses algorithms and high-performance GPU processing to transform vocal inputs into singers and rappers.

An official press release states that “users can upload vocals – from a simple iPhone voice note to a professionally recorded track – then select from a growing library of meticulously curated and recorded voice models.”

Users can transform their input vocal into that new singer or rapper, with singers and rappers who have contributed to recordings and live performances of Beyoncé, Avicii, Justin Timberlake, and Lizzo among the featured voices.

The singers behind the voice models are paid royalties based on the usage of their voices on the platform, allowing their contributions to be rewarded whilst providing zero friction for creators who can use and release their resulting compositions royalty-free.

The team behind Vocalist AI includes songwriter/record producer & label owner Andrew Frampton (The Script, Lewis Capaldi, Alan Walker, Natasha Bedingfield, Pitbull, J. Balvin, and R3hab) and platinum-selling songwriter/producer Max Farrar (Lewis Capaldi, The Script, Far East Movement, and Au/Ra).

Speaking about the launch, Andrew Frampton said: “There is a growing sense within the creator economy that the future will belong to those who supplement their songwriting and production with AI tools and the possibilities they bring. We approached Vocalist.ai completely from the perspective of giving professionals a tool that addresses the real challenges they face in the music production landscape. Our ‘voices’ are from a world-class pool of talent and we’re proud to be working in a framework that rewards the artists involved.”

The early access public beta is live now.

You can revisit our recent deep dive on artificial intelligence, featuring key players in the music industry, here.