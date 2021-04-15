Warner Music and Spotify launch podcast partnership

Warner Music Group and Spotify have entered into a new podcast partnership.

The agreement will see the two companies develop a series of original podcasts built around WMG’s artists’ and songwriters’ catalogues. Fans will get to experience the stories behind some of the biggest hit songs and get an inside look at the work of their favorite artists and songwriters.

“The most impactful podcasts share with music the key component of storytelling and personal experience,” said Courtney Holt, VP global studios & business, Spotify. “In partnership with Warner Music Group, we look to develop stories leveraging their unique artists and catalogue. We look forward to helping them leverage the power of podcasting to forge a deeper connection with fans.”

“We’re excited to take this step forward with Spotify as we strengthen and deepen our existing partnership,” said Oana Ruxandra, EVP, business development and chief digital officer, Warner Music Group. “Podcasts provide an opportunity to unlock value for artists and songwriters by delivering fresh and unique stories to music to fans across the globe. We look forward to working with Spotify to experiment and drive growth in podcasting.”

The news follows Warner Music Group’s recent launch of the BLK In America podcast by Topsify, which features influential Black artists including Rico Nasty, Chaka Khan, and Keedron Bryant.

The major has also co-produced a new podcast with BBC Sounds.

WMG produces various podcasts from across its network, including Duran Duran’s Whooosh! curated and hosted by Simon Le Bon, the Prince official podcast in collaboration with his estate and Robert Plant’s Digging Deep, as well as cultural hit show Uproxx’s People’s Party hosted by Talib Kweli.

Spotify is now home to more than two million podcasts including The Michelle Obama Podcast, The Journal, The Joe Rogan Experience, The Bakari Sellers Podcast, Stolen: The Search for Jermain, and the recently launched Renegades: Born in the USA.

It is also the exclusive home of a wide range of Music + Talk shows, the personalised music and podcast mix Daily Drive and The Get Up, which combines music curated for each individual listener with the latest in pop culture, news, entertainment and music from hosts Kat Lazo, Speedy Morman and Xavier “X” Jernigan.