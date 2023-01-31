Warner Music Group launches Roblox music experience Rhythm City

Warner Music Group has launched Rhythm City, the first music-themed social roleplay experience on Roblox.

Developed in partnership with the metaverse gaming and content company Gamefam, Rhythm City introduces users to artists and music through social roleplay, virtual concerts and mini-music challenges.

The platform will also host virtual concerts and events featuring Warner Music Group artists, as well as providing users with access to a collection of digital items sold exclusively on Roblox.

Warner Music Group has brought several artists to the Roblox platform including Twenty One Pilots, Why Don’t We, Ava Max, David Guetta and Royal Blood.

“As our lives become increasingly digital, exciting opportunities are opening up for artists and fans to engage and interact,” said chief digital officer & EVP, business development at WMG Oana Ruxandra. “WMG is focused on facilitating the foundations of these new experiences by building and experimenting across evolving ecosystems. This partnership with Gamefam sees WMG creating a place for artists and audiences to come together to define and contextualise their communities within living spaces.”

Joe Ferencz, founder and CEO at Gamefam, said: “We are thrilled to have a chance to combine our passion for developing authentic, highly-engaging metaverse content with our love of music. WMG has been a brilliant partner in pushing innovative strategies, and together with our expertise, we’ve channelled that into production excellence creating a new community for music lovers in the metaverse."