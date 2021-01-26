Warner Music Group partners on Adaptr platform for licensed music in apps

Feed Media Group, a technology company helping businesses use music to create more engaging experiences, has partnered with Warner Music Group to launch Adaptr.

The platform will support the growth of innovative new apps by allowing developers to easily and legally integrate music into their services.

The agreement follows WMG’s deal with Lickd on pre-cleared music for user-generated content.

Adaptr provides full licensing for on-demand music, allowing businesses to skip direct negotiations and go straight to market with music from major labels.

For a subscription fee, developers can build a catalogue of tracks from Adaptr’s pre-licensed library, which includes music from WMG’s artists and songwriters, BMG Records, Equal Vision Records, Vio Mobile, A-Train Distribution, and more.

Using Adaptr’s user-friendly APIs and SDKs, developers can then integrate that music into their app. Adaptr also features tools for curation that enable start-ups to create custom musical experiences for their audience while ensuring that rights-holders are paid for every stream.

“With Adaptr, there’s no need for developers to worry about whether they should ask for permission or forgiveness,” said Jeff Yasuda, co-founder and CEO of FMG. “Now they can get the commercial music they want without needing to jump through the complex hoops of music licensing, distribution, and payments — the hurdles that often lead to illegal usage — and just focus on creating.”

“One of our key goals at WMG is to make it far easier to license all music,” said Oana Ruxandra, chief digital officer, WMG. “Among other things, reducing frictions around licensing will enable us to accelerate innovation, support the startup community, engender competition, excite our fans with new and evolving ways to interact with music, and deliver additional value for our artists and songwriters. We want to drive innovation and spark creativity, and Adaptr will help us do just that.”

FMG’s platform also includes Feed.fm, which was launched in 2015 to power non-interactive radio for apps and digital technologies in the fitness, retail, healthcare, gaming, connected fitness, and AI sectors.