Warner Music Group renews Spotify global licensing deal

At a time when the labels and DSPs need each other more than ever, Warner Music Group and Spotify have renewed their global licensing partnership.

While the terms of the new partnership have not been disclosed, a brief joint statement confirms that Warner Music Group has now renewed the deal with Spotify.

“Warner Music Group and Spotify are pleased to announce a renewed global licensing partnership,” said the statement. “This expanded deal covers countries where Spotify is available today, as well as additional markets. The two companies look forward to collaborating on impactful global initiatives for Warner artists and songwriters, and working together to grow the music industry over the long term.”

It’s been a slightly rock road to this point with the major and streaming giant falling out over the launch of Spotify in India. The licensing row reached the courts but was ultimately settled.

WMG CEO Steve Cooper has also been vocal on issues ranging from DSP’s direct deals with artists to falling average revenue per user.

In the past year, Spotify has been working to reduce its reliance on music content with some big money podcast deals and expanded content.

The deal with Warner follows confirmation last summer that it had already renewed two deals, believed to be Sony and Merlin. UMG has yet to confirm any fresh deal with Spotify.