Warner Music joins investment round in AI music tech company LifeScore

LifeScore, an AI music technology company, has raised a further £11 million in funding.

The round was led by Octopus Ventures, with participation from Warner Music Group, IDEO and 4 Good Ventures. Additional investment was received from existing investor Metaplanet Holdings OU, an early backer of the company. This brings the total funding raised by the company to £12 million.

LifeScore offers a platform for adaptive music, which is assembled by AI in multiple layers from original, recorded cells to adapt to the context and needs of the listener.

“LifeScore creates adaptive music on demand that is algorithmically tailored to the context and needs of the listener, to relax or focus or energise, or to support the emotional narrative of a performance or immersive experience,” said a statement.

LifeScore was founded by Philip Sheppard, film and video game composer; Tom Gruber, co-inventor of Siri and AI expert; Ian Drew, a technology entrepreneur; and Chris Walch, former attorney at Latham & Watkins.

The company is a graduate of the Abbey Road Red Incubator 2019 programme, where it received advice and client introductions from expert mentors.

LifeScore’s technology has applications across AR and other simulated environments, livestreaming, gaming, automotive, sleep, fitness, health and wellness. It recently signed a licensing agreement with Audi.

Philip Sheppard, co-founder and CEO of LifeScore, said: “Music isn’t just a luxury, it’s an essential part of life. Whether for sleep, mental wellbeing, exercise or a much needed adrenalin rush, music is there to soundtrack our lives. LifeScore wants to bring the composer into the action, using Augmented Intelligence to surprise and delight, rendering music reactive and dynamic in real time. We are thrilled to have found such supportive partners in this investment round, and believe that this will enable us to bring an entirely new music platform to fruition whilst creating many opportunities for musicians.”

Akriti Dokania, investor at Octopus Ventures, said: “LifeScore has made truly pioneering advances with its music technology. Music is central to our way of living and mood and by creating adaptive music on demand, the technology is algorithmically tailored to the context and needs of the listener. Philip Sheppard and the team have a huge vision for the future of music and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be supporting them on this journey.”

Oana Ruxandra, chief digital officer & EVP, business development, Warner Music Group, said: “Interactivity is at the core of the music ecosystem’s evolution and adaptive music will be a key driver of this interactivity. Fundamental to the investment is the importance that LifeScore places on the artist. Adaptive AI, held at the fingertips of our artists, will provide powerful opportunities to tailor and personalise experiences for fans. We’re excited to get started.”

LifeScore intends to use the £11 million investment to accelerate its traction in Europe, the US and Asia by strengthening its technical, audio and operations teams, expanding its customer base, and further investing in its proprietary adaptive music technology.