Warner Music launches NFT collaboration with OpenSea marketplace

Warner Music Group has announced a collaboration with OpenSea, the peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs.

The partnership will provide a platform for select WMG artists to build and extend their fan communities in Web3.

As part of the engagement, WMG artists would get early access to OpenSea’s new drops product, along with improved discoverability, personalised storytelling on customised landing pages, and OpenSea’s safety and security features.

Support from the OpenSea team will help the major’s artists build new Web3 communities, and introduce existing fan communities to new forms of connection powered by NFTs. In addition, WMG artists would have their own dedicated drop page to host limited-edition projects.

Oana Ruxandra, chief digital officer & EVP, business development, WMG, said: “Fundamental to music’s DNA, is community – it's artists and fans coming together to celebrate the music that they love. Our collaboration with OpenSea helps to facilitate these communities by unlocking Web3 tools and resources to build opportunities for artists to establish deeper engagement, access, and ownership.”

“For artists and musicians, NFTs represent a new creative medium and a mechanism to build community, engage directly with fans, and express themselves across borders and languages,” said Shiva Rajaraman, OpenSea’s vice president of product. “As a massive music fan myself, I’m thrilled to work with a partner who understands the significance of this technology, and wants to use it for good – to empower artists to own their fan connections directly. We’re excited to provide the support and infrastructure to help welcome the Warner family of artists into the exciting NFT ecosystem.”

The first collection is currently in development with Warner Records UK in collaboration with Web3 company Probably Nothing.

Click here to read our interview with Warner Music’s Oana Ruxandra on the major's plans for Web3 and the metaverse.