Warner Music teams with digital collectibles platform Blockparty for artist NFT swaps

Digital collectibles platform Blockparty has announced its first major label partnership.

The US-based company has teamed with Warner Music Group to provide its artists with access to NFTs.

The collaboration enables Warner Music artists to be among the very first creators to leverage Blockparty’s decentralised exchange (DEX), a community-focused trading platform that allows collectors to swap digital assets.

Those using the DEX have the option to bundle-sell their NFTs, where they can combine existing NFTs to swap, trade or sell.

“By cutting out the middleman, creators, artists, collectors and fans alike can now connect directly like never before through this unique experience,” said a statement.

“We’re elated to be working with Warner Music Group, a company that continues to sit on the edge of technological and entertainment-based innovation,” said Vladislav Ginzburg, CEO of Blockparty. “We look forward to tapping into our expertise and creativity as we work with individual artists to ensure they have all of the tools they need to participate in Web3 and do so in ways that are unique to them, their brand and their communities. Early access to our DEX will give WMG artists the ability to both expand their audience to reach Web3 enthusiasts, and foster deeper connections with their existing community by amplifying fan experiences.”

Oana Ruxandra, chief digital officer & EVP, business development, WMG, added: “As technology and consumption patterns evolve, it’s imperative that we equip our artists and songwriters with all of the tools they need to participate in the virtual economy. This partnership with Blockparty furthers WMG’s Web3 reach by empowering artists and songwriters to craft their own digital stories through NFTs.”

Driving the collaboration forward is the first NFT drop with Warner Music Finland artist Stig, who’s releasing a series of NFTs. Stig is planning to use these tools to launch NFTs that capture his iconic moustache and array of five panel caps, as a nod to wearables found in the metaverse.