Warner Records artist Saweetie to perform NFL metaverse concert ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The National Football League (NFL) has unveiled plans for the Saweetie Super Bowl Concert Presented by Intuit on Roblox.

Starring Warner Records hip-hop artist Saweetie, the free virtual concert will be an official part of the NFL’s Super Bowl LVII event line-up. It will take place in Warner Music Group’s Rhythm City, a music-themed social roleplay experience on Roblox that was announced earlier this week.

Saweetie will perform a family-friendly, fully motion-captured performance featuring her singles including Tap-In. The virtual concert will celebrate the upcoming Super Bowl LVII and promote a message of female empowerment, according to the announcement.

“I’m really excited to bring this iconic moment to the metaverse and share my music with a whole new audience in such a unique way,” said Saweetie. “As an artist, innovator, and football fan, to be able to perform during Super Bowl LVII weekend in this new world – Rhythm City on Roblox – is something I never imagined that I would be involved in. I am very grateful and happy about this opportunity. I can't wait for fans to experience what we've created.”

The virtual concert will premiere on Friday, February 10 at 7:00 pm ET and will re-air every hour on the hour until Sunday, February 12. The concert will also be paired with a collection of digital items that will be sold on the Roblox marketplace.

The Saweetie Super Bowl Concert will be an anchor entertainment event bringing fans together in the metaverse Ed Kiang

In addition to the virtual concert, the NFL will also launch Super NFL Tycoon on Roblox presented by Intuit on Saturday, February 4. The NFL’s latest experience on Roblox will allow millions of users to live the fantasy of being an NFL team owner. Users will be able to move between Super NFL Tycoon and Rhythm City through a designated portal to allow for easy access between the experiences.

“The Saweetie Super Bowl Concert Presented by Intuit will be an anchor entertainment event bringing fans together in the metaverse and further cementing the tradition of content innovation at the Super Bowl,” said Ed Kiang, VP of video gaming at the NFL. “Working with Roblox has enabled us to create interactive shared experiences and with the virtual concert and Super NFL Tycoon we will unlock deeper fan engagement.”

The Saweetie Super Bowl Concert, Super NFL Tycoon, and Rhythm City are all experiences developed in partnership with Gamefam, a gaming and content company across metaverse platforms.

“Bringing a cultural moment like the Super Bowl to the metaverse with such innovative partners marks a shift in how brands are coming together to create the next generation of metaverse gaming experiences," said Ricardo Briceno, chief business officer, Gamefam.