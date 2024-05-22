Web3 Music Association launches to make music industry a 'driving force' for advanced technologies

The Web3 Music Association (W3M) has launched as a new music industry trade body facilitating industry-wide research and development.

A global organisation, W3M brings together entities from the music, finance and technology sectors to collaborate, explore and harness advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and mixed reality.

W3M is headed by president & CEO Sergio Mottola, who has expertise in finance, advanced technologies and international regulation frameworks. Charlie Rapino, record industry veteran and currently VP of A&R and communications at Artist First, has been appointed vice president.

W3M’s advisory board includes industry executives such as Ted Cockle, former co-president of Island Records, president of Virgin EMI and Hipgnosis Song Management chief music officer; Andy Saunders, founder of Velocity Communications; Andrew Hale, producer and Sade band member; Claudio Ferrante, president of Milan-based record company and distributor Artist First; and Paul Sears, founder & CEO of music management company Visionary Sapiens.

The association has brought together a diverse group of individuals and companies, including a number of market-leading independent labels, to form a discussion network and the testing panels for some of the technology ideas in the music space. This group includes PIAS, Beggars Group, Blue Raincoat Music, EGA Distro, Hospital Records, Russells Solicitors, Tileyard, Artist First, Karta, Le Son, Public Pressure, Roba Music Publishing and Toco Music.

Adrian Pope, chief digital officer at PIAS, said: “We are excited by the possibilities offered for music by Web3. Key to the success of these new innovations will be an unprecedented level of cross-industry collaboration, experimentation, and a foundational adherence to the principles of copyright and protection of creative IP. The Web3 Music Association offers a bold step towards navigating these unchartered waters and we are looking forward to being involved.”

The association offers a platform for education, innovation and collaboration, empowering industry professionals to lead in adopting these technologies Sergio Mottola

Ted Cockle said: "The plan is to create a collaborative platform where companies and creators can collectively learn, share and innovate. We want to help everyone navigate the complexities of progressive and advancing tech and ensure it can be used really well to best help artists with the distribution and promotion of their music, the buzz building in their campaigns, and the growth and support of their fanbases.”

Sergio Mottola added: "Our goal is to cultivate a fertile ground for discussion, comprehension, and practical application of advanced technologies. We aim to ensure the music industry is not only a participant in the digital age but a driving force behind it. Our goal is to elevate the worries around the current impact advanced technologies – such as AI –are having on the industry."

The association is also introducing the Music Protocol, a digital infrastructure designed to transform music rights into dynamic assets that adapt to the evolving digital environment. This framework combines technical solutions that can support the music industry, such as generative AI and game licensing.

"We are not just adapting to new technologies; we are actively shaping – with the music industry – the infrastructure that will support the industry's digital future," explained Mottola. "Music Protocol uses technology to make it easier and faster to use and share music legally. This new system helps more people make money from music by streamlining how it's licensed and tracked."

With the music industry adapting to the challenges posed by generative AI and evolving fan dynamics, organisers of W3M suggested the launch has come at a critical moment.

Sergio Mottola said: “The launch of W3M and Music Protocol is a call to action for all music industry stakeholders to engage with and contribute to a future where music is more interactive, rights are automatically managed, and creators are systematically compensated. The association offers a platform for education, innovation and collaboration, empowering industry professionals to lead in adopting these technologies.”