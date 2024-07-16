Westlife embrace AI for new push into China with single performed in Mandarin

Westlife have embraced AI technology for a new push into the Chinese market.

The group’s new single in China was performed entirely in Mandarin by using artificial intelligence.

Love + Courage, a cover of Jason Zhang’s 2016 hit, is available in China through Tencent Music Entertainment. The single amassed more than a millon streams in its first week.

The multi-million selling four piece are already one of the biggest international artists of all time in China. Westlife are one of the most popular International groups on Weibo and on WeChat Channels, two of the most significant Chinese social platforms.

They also hold the record for the largest live audience ever achieved for a livestream concert, dueting with Backstreet Boys and achieving 44 million real-time viewers on WeChat.

Over the past year, the band have played 13 stadium shows, 10 arena shows and have performed to over 300,000 fans across China – the biggest tour ever conducted by an international artist in Greater China.

The one-off release of Love + Courage has harnessed the power of AI technology by re-creating the group’s vocals using Kugou AIK, the world's first multi-lingual AI singing technology. Westlife personally oversaw the entire creative process over a number of months and were fully involved in the final version.

Kugou AIK enables users to sing and record songs in 10 languages and 15 Chinese dialects, including English, Japanese, Korean, Cantonese, Hokkien, Hakka, and more.

We hope to use AI technology to bring Westlife a bit closer to their fans in China Tencent Music Entertainment

In a statement, Westlife said: “The fan response from us singing The Ordinary Road in Mandarin was truly overwhelming and this just felt like it could be another fun thing to do for our Chinese fans. It took months to get it right as we wanted it to be the perfect reflection of our voices and we are thrilled with the final version. It’s hugely exciting. We are delighted it is one of Jason Zhang’s songs as we performed with him on a previous tour. We hope our Chinese fans love it!”

In a statement, Tencent Music Entertainment added: “Since the release of their album Wild Dreams in 2021, Westlife have continued to deepen their connection with China and Tencent Music Entertainment. In 2022, Westlife took their love for their Chinese fans to new heights by deeply participating in Tencent Music Entertainment Group's annual non-profit programme If Music Has a Shape, demonstrating their love for their Chinese fans through the campaign.

“This ongoing mutual dedication is why we have chosen Westlife as the first international artist to collaborate with to release AI music. We hope to use AI technology to bring Westlife ‘a bit closer’ to their fans in China. This aligns perfectly with Tencent Music Entertainment's corporate mission of ‘creating endless possibilities with music and technology’."

Westlife have sold 55-plus million records, as well as earning 36 No.1 albums, amassing more than billion global streams and one billion YouTube views. They have sold more than six million concert tickets worldwide.