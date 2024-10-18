WMA names former Sony Music veteran Mike O'Keefe as global vice president creative

Global digital marketing and creative agency WMA has appointed Mike O’Keefe as global vice president creative, effective immediately.

Mike O’Keefe will join WMA in a creative and strategic consultancy role having spent the last three decades at Sony Music. He will be an integral part of WMA’s growth plans as it continues to expand globally.

Having celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2023, WMA and WMA Studios has worked with talent and brands including Gwen Stefani, Doja Cat, Justin Timberlake, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Mark Ronson, Dolly Parton, Louis Tomlinson, Kim Petras, the Rolling Stones, Lenny Kravitz, Netflix, Amazon Music, Live Nation, Adidas, Spotify and Disney.

WMA Studios has a growing creative collective and network (in house and external) of directors, photographers, filmmakers, designers, content creators, developers, social creatives and producers.

WMA employs more than 60 people across London, New York, LA, Nashville, Chicago, Berlin and Singapore.

According to the announcement, O’Keefe will help oversee 360 creative projects at a time when “brands, labels, artists and management are looking for ways to create multi-platform suites of content and visual worlds for artists and brands”.

Seb Weller, founder and global CEO, said: “The past decade of WMA has been the most incredible journey and we’re so grateful and proud to have worked with the most amazing array of talent and brands from all over the world. Having worked previously with Mike, I’m delighted to get the chance to work closely together again with such an experienced and talented professional and to continue to elevate WMA’s creative offering for all our partners.”

Global vice president Crystina Cinti added: “It’s incredibly exciting for WMA to be working with such a legend. Mike's credibility and experience in the industry is immense and he joins us at a significant time. A decade in and we are constantly evolving our creative offering and tailoring it to the needs of our clients - the brands, artists, management and labels we are so lucky to work with. With Mike’s help we will continue to elevate our creativity!”

Mike O’Keefe said: “I’m really looking forward to working with WMA, whose experience and reputation as a digital agency makes them perfectly positioned to provide labels, management and artists with everything they need in the rapidly evolving global music environment. I will be concentrating on developing the music side of WMA Studios where my extensive experience in music visuals production and commissioning will complement WMA’s ambition in this important area.”

Mike O’Keefe started his music video career with Conspiracy Films in the early 1990s, followed by a stint as a producer at Oil Factory. He then joined Sony Music in 1995 as a producer/commissioner for Jamiroquai – one of his early projects was the classic video for Virtual Insanity – before becoming a commissioner across all Sony labels and subsequently VP of creative at the company.

Over the course of his Sony career, he has worked on thousands of videos with artists including One Direction, Kasabian, Little Mix, Dido, Faithless, Manic Street Preachers, Primal Scream, George Ezra, Headie One, J Hus, Rag’n’Bone Man and Calvin Harris. In 2016, he was the recipient of the Outstanding Achievement Award at the UK Music Video Awards.