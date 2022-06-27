Years & Years make Wembley show available on-demand with On Air platform

Years & Years are making their recent Wembley show available on-demand via the On Air platform.

The performance at OVO Arena, Wembley was recorded on May 26 as part of the Night Call Tour. The No.1 Night Call (Polydor) album has sales to date of 63,464, according to the Official Charts Company.

Years & Years’ show will be available to watch from 7pm on August 11. Fans can access the performance in 4K UHD Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Olly Alexander said: “I’m so happy and excited to share this performance from the Night Call Tour. I grew up loving concert videos of Britney, the Spice Girls and Madonna so this is literally a dream come true. This show, created with Theo Addams, is a delirious night out that begins in a phone box and ends with a cosmic impalement (there are toilet cubicles, motorbikes, a magic chair and a giant bed along the way).

“It’s not possible for me to physically take this show around the world so it’s a great feeling to have it captured like this and to be able to share it with everybody! The Night Call Tour is a massive team effort and I'm so grateful to everybody for putting their all into making it. It's so exciting to be able to share it like this.”

Years & Years played Glastonbury at the weekend including a collaboration with Pet Shop Boys.

On Air has previously partnered artists including Anne-Marie, Skepta, Hrvy and Arlo Parks on high-quality streams of live performances.

PHOTO: MASSIMILIANO GIORGESCHI