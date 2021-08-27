Yousician unveils in-app course series with artists including Jason Mraz and Metallica

Yousician is launching Spotlight, its first ever in-app artist partnership course series.

Yousician is a leading platform for learning and playing music. The latest brand investment follows the recent closing of a $28 million Series B funding round.

Spotlight courses will shine a light on artists from a wide variety of genres, some in collaboration with other brands. Each will be tailored to the style of the artists’ music and personality.

The first course to launch features Jason Mraz, a two-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter. Through Spotlight, Mraz will share full song performances, provide tips and tricks for playing, discuss his songwriting process, and open up about his learning and performing experience.

Mraz will inspire users to learn, practice and play, as well as offering personalised tutorials for some of his best known songs, including I’m Yours, one of the most played songs on the platform, and I Won’t Give Up.

“I've partnered with Yousician because I hope that anyone at any age feels that now is the right time to learn,” said Mraz. “Yousician makes it so easy to learn and play. It's like having a friend to personally guide you on your musical journey.”

Under Spotlight, Yousician will also feature singer-songwriter Juanes with the Duolingo language learning app this October, followed by a partnership with Metallica in early 2022.

Juanes’ course, in collaboration with Duolingo, will focus on learning to “speak music” through musical instruments and different languages. Metallica’s Spotlight course will feature a unique window into their songwriting process, including tutorials that show users how to play their most requested songs, directly from the band.

“Time and again, our users have told us how much they love playing songs from their favourite artists,” said Hadley Spanier, head of brand marketing and artist relations at Yousician. “We created Spotlight to give them an unprecedented window into their favourite songs, straight from the artists themselves. Our artist partners are thrilled about this new way to connect with fans, and we know our users will love this new hands-on approach. We are so excited for what’s ahead for Spotlight.”