YouTube celebrates hip-hop's 50th anniversary with Legacy Party

YouTube marked the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with the second edition of its Legacy Party in London, as Ms Dynamite, Koby ‘Posty’ Hagan (below, middle) and more gathered to mark the genre’s impact in the UK.

Sheniece Charway, artist partnerships manager, Black music and culture (pictured), said that YouTube wanted to “do something extra special” for its Legacy Party, which took place at London’s Royal Opera House.

YouTube’s Lyor Cohen and Tuma Basa were also in attendance, along with a host of big names including Mabel, Mahalia, Aitch and more.

"It has been an honour taking over the Royal Opera House to celebrate the pioneers and game changers who have shaped Black British music,” Charway said. “We're thrilled to be awarding Posty with the inaugural Legacy Award. As founder of GRM Daily, he's a true Black British entrepreneur and a key part of the culture. And it was an honour to have Ms Dynamite, winner of the first British Hip Hop Act BRIT Award, perform on the night.”

Koby 'Posty' Hagan added: "I am truly honoured to be receiving the Legacy Award, a big thank you to YouTube for their continued support."

(L-R) Sheniece Charway, Koby 'Posty' Hagan and Lyor Cohen

The event also marked the launch of #UnionBlack, a celebration of the impact and influence of Black British music and culture in the UK and beyond.

BBC Radio 2’s Trevor Nelson said: "Black Britons have brought so much to UK music and every other area of culture. Whilst these conversations haven been going on, there are so many people, organisations, sounds and scenes that are still yet to be seen and heard. The Union Black project with Google Arts & Culture has been an incredible way to get all these positioned, ready for the limelight they deserve. It's been an honour to be a part of it along with so many incredible partners, who have all produced something that's important but also very fun, cool and interesting. You can really lose track of time with all the incredible things to watch, read and listen in there."

Yaw Owusu, who works on Power Up among other industry initiatives is editorial lead for the project.

"It has been an honour to be the editorial lead for such an important and urgent project,” he said. “Through true collaboration Google has created an authentic deep and powerful archive that I believe will forever be a source of pride for the Black British music community and a well of discovery for Black British music and culture lovers and supporters all across the globe.”

