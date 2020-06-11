YouTube launches $100m fund for black creators and artists

YouTube has launched a $100 million (£100m) fund for black creators and artists.

The initiative was announced by YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.

“We have always been proud that we are a platform that celebrates a broad and diverse set of voices,” she wrote in a blog post.

Wojcicki added: “We’re committed to doing better as a platform to centre and amplify Black voices and perspectives.

“At YouTube, we believe Black lives matter and we all need to do more to dismantle systemic racism. We join in protest against the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many others before them.”

YouTube will premiere a YouTube Original, Bear Witness, Take Action, on Saturday (June 13). It will bring together creators, artists, public figures and prominent activist voices for roundtable discussions and musical performances, with donations benefiting the Equal Justice Initiative. John Legend and Trey Songz are among the performers.

In her blog post, Wojcicki also noted that creators have relied on YouTube during the Covid-19 pandemic, including artist livestreams.

The platform is encouraging creators to diversify revenue during the declining advertising market. Since March, more than two million users have shown support by purchasing their first Super Chat, Super Sticker of membership on YouTube. The number of creators earning the majority of their YouTube revenue from memberships and paid digital goods is up 40% since January.

The donation by YouTube coincided with Apple pledging $100m (£80m) to organisations working to further racial equality and justice. It follows similar donations by the music industry and Stormzy.

“The unfinished work of racial justice and equality call us all to account,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “Things must change, and Apple’s committed to being a force for that change. Today, I’m proud to announce Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, with a $100 million commitment.”

