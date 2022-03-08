YouTube, MMF, Power Up & more to call for change at IWD event

YouTube, MMF Accelerator, Power Up, Keychange and Amazing Grace are collaborating on a special International Women’s Day event that will shine a light on “uncomfortable conversations about equality and diversity”.

The Legacy Series: International Women’s Day panel and networking lunch takes place tomorrow (March 9) between 11:30am-2:30pm in London, with guest speakers to include artist manager Ella Bonai-Gordon, artist Anaiis, Columbia A&R and Strawberries & Creem co-founder Preye Crooks and MMF general manager Anneliese Harmon.

Wunmi Bello will host the event, with music by SolaSounds. The discussion is part of YouTube’s Legacy Series and comes in the wake of last year’s Young Black And Giftedpanel event in partnership with Music Week.

Gemma Cropper, EMEA Music Partnerships, Google, said: "We're incredibly proud to be working with our partners PRS Foundation and Music Managers Forum on this panel to celebrate Black women and raise the issues and challenges they face on a daily basis. We know as an industry that things will only change if we work together and create space to discuss the challenges faced by Black women across the sector. Through YouTube's work with PRS Foundation on Power Up and MMF on Accelerator, we've been lucky enough to work with some of the brightest leaders of tomorrow and have a deep commitment to support wherever we can to make a more equitable future for all.”

Sheniece Charway, YouTube Music artist relations manager and Music Week Women In Music Rising Star winner said: "I’m super-excited to be able to collaborate with both Power Up & MMF for the Legacy Series: IWD. All these initiatives are close to my heart and it is key for us to have uncomfortable conversations about equality and diversity for us to move forward as an industry. Women in general in the music industry are still at mid-tier and junior levels and we need to see a change very soon so hopefully these conversations can bring a light to them.”

MMF GM Anneliese Harmon added: “I’m really happy to be a part of the Legacy Series International Women’s Day panel, but I truly feel that every day should be International Women's Day, because as women, we are the future and crucial for positive change. I’m hoping the panel will show and prove by amplifying the benefits of network, support and shared information and experiences. The main challenges I feel we are facing as women in 2022 is that, although there has been a lot of positive change, and women do make up large numbers in the UK music workforce, we are still often put in mid level or entry level positions and there are still very few women in senior leadership or CEO positions. And it’s not because the talent, knowledge and expertise isn’t there. While I’m happy that the MMF has a female CEO, I’m sad that it’s one of the few companies in the UK music industry with one.”

Preye Crooks said: "I’m delighted to be a part of The Legacy Series: International Women’s Day. Barriers facing women in the industry is a topic that we all must address collectively and urgently, and Strawberries & Creem are committed to being at the forefront of change. We're proud to have a gender-balanced lineup this year, with 60% female artists performing, and to scale up our Safe Spaces Now: In Music initiative tackling sexual harassment at live events. I’m very much looking forward to learning and contributing in this space, and encourage more to do the same.”

