YouTube Music adds podcasts for users in the UK

YouTube is launching a podcasts destination page on YouTube Music in the UK. The feature will be live from today (October 10).

Users will have the ability to watch and listen to podcasts within YouTube Music, without requiring a paid membership. It will be possible to switch between an audio and audiovisual experience with the ability to background listen (listen even if the app is not open) on the go.

Audiences will also be able to background listen to podcasts in YouTube Music and download episodes for offline consumption.

The features are available to all users globally where podcasts have launched in YouTube Music. Background play was previously a feature exclusive to YouTube Premium which is now available free exclusively for podcasts.

YouTube Music will have dedicated podcast discovery pages, as well as search and filter capabilities, and users will be able to create their own libraries.

Later this year, the platform will offer support for creators to directly submit their RSS feeds to YouTube to distribute their audio podcasts.

Alison Lomax, managing director, YouTube UK and Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching podcasts in the UK on YouTube Music. Podcasts have soared in popularity in recent years among all age groups, particularly Gen Z users, and there is clearly an appetite for this longer form audio visual content.

“YouTube is a platform that thrives on community and finding your tribe, and podcasts will be another way of bringing like-minded people together to engage in the content they love. With long-form, Shorts, VOD and now podcasts, YouTube is cementing itself as the platform for multiformat creators and ushering in a new era of creativity on the platform.”