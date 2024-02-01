YouTube Music and Premium passes 100 million subscribers

Subscription platform YouTube Music and Premium has passed 100 million subscribers.

The figure was revealed in a blog post by Adam Smith, VP of product at YouTube. YouTube’s subscriber figures were up by 20m in just over a year.

YouTube Music, which was first launched in 2015 and became a separate subscription service in 2018, is now available in more than 100 countries and regions.

“YouTube Premium helps maintain a thriving creator and artist community, providing them with an additional source of revenue from subscriptions,” wrote Smith.

YouTube Music has recently expanded to include podcasts. YouTube Premium combines ad-free access to both music and YouTube videos.

“Beyond features, we know what truly makes viewers and listeners keep choosing YouTube – it’s the incredible content from our creators and artists,” wrote Smith. “YouTube Premium helps maintain a thriving creator and artist community, providing them with an additional source of revenue from subscriptions.”

Premium users also get early access to AI innovation on the platform.

The 100m figure for YouTube Music and Premium compares to 226m subscribers for market leader Spotify.

Lyor Cohen, global head of music at YouTube, has spoken of ambitions to be the No.1 contributor to music industry revenues.

“This 20 million member growth in just over a year underscores the strength of our twin engine of advertising and subscriptions revenue,” wrote Cohen in his newsletter. “YouTube Premium's global expansion continues, now thriving in over 100 countries and regions with more on the horizon in 2024.

“In 2015, many doubted a subscription model could thrive on YouTube. They said the market was crowded and our platform was too different. Today – 100 million subscribers later – our distinctiveness is precisely what drives our success and why I still see so much room for growth.”

“The music industry is at a critical juncture,” added Cohen. “Together, we can harness technological innovation to drive unprecedented value for artists and fans, building on our momentum that contributed $6 billion to the music industry in 12 months. From leveraging AI to enhance creative imagination, to seamlessly bridging short-form and long-form content for maximum artist exposure, we can forge a future together where the music industry thrives.”

Industry leaders have reacted to the milestone of 100m subscribers.

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO, Universal Music Group: “Neal, Lyor, and their team at YouTube deserve enormous credit for achieving this extraordinary milestone and continuing to grow and drive innovation while making significant contributions to the global music ecosystem. Our partnership demonstrates that if you start from a foundation of respect for artists and songwriters, there are limitless opportunities to create thriving businesses that benefit artists and fans alike.”

Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group: “Having been at YouTube when we conceived of the subscription service, 100 million customers felt like a distant possibility. Today, it’s yet another signpost on a journey of extraordinary growth. The fact that YouTube continues to go from strength to strength isn’t just good for them, it’s healthy for the entire music ecosystem.”

Thomas Coesfeld, CEO, BMG: “BMG is proud of its successful partnership with YouTube, delivering industry leading monetisation for our clients. Likewise YouTube Music is one of BMG’s most engaging and effective subscription partners, delivering vital income to BMG artists and songwriters across the globe. We are delighted to congratulate YouTube Music on achieving their 100m subscriber milestone.”

Andreea Gleeson, CEO, Tunecore: "Congratulations to YouTube on reaching 100m YouTube Music and Premium subscribers around the world! As an important discovery platform for self-releasing artists, YouTube Music has provided TuneCore artists with the opportunity to find listeners, grow their audiences, and build their careers. We are thrilled to see YouTube continue to grow and support independent music around the world."

Martin Mills, founder, Beggars Group: “Impressed to see that Lyor’s UK residency has brought an appreciation of the significance of reaching the century mark. And as fellow cricket fans, we love that YouTube are hitting it out of the park for us!”

Bob Bruderman, EVP, global digital business, Kobalt Music Group: "Kobalt has been a vocal supporter of YouTube's subscription strategy from the start. It was immediately clear that YouTube had a subscription value proposition for consumers that aligns with creating a sustainable path to compensating songwriters, music publishers, societies, artists, and labels. We are encouraged that hitting 100m subscribers and continuing to build on it will further bolster the strong relationship between YouTube and the industry for years to come.”

Cécile Rap-Veber, CEO, Sacem: “I'm delighted to see how YouTube's subscription services have been successful over only a few years. It demonstrates that paid offers to access cultural content, based on a robust product and qualified user experience, are increasingly attractive to the public. And it's good news for improving the remuneration for all the creators we defend.”

Denis Ladegaillerie, founder & CEO, Believe: “Congratulations to YouTube for this fantastic milestone! This is a true testament to its long-lasting commitment to provide all artists with a platform to connect with their fans and grow their careers. We look forward to continuing shaping together the future of a fair music industry together.”

Emmanuel Zunz, CEO and co-founder, ONErpm.com: “ONErpm congratulates YouTube on this impressive milestone of reaching 100m premium subscribers. We are grateful to be partners with a company that adds value to the music ecosystem in a myriad of ways. We look forward to future milestones which are certain to come!”

Helen Smith, executive chair, IMPALA: “YouTube has a unique place in the music ecosystem, is a valued member of IMPALA's Friends scheme and a great partner of our 100 Artists to Watch programme. We look forward to continuing to work together across the whole European market where there is so much potential for digital services who see diversity as an asset.”

Min-Suk Yang, CEO, YG Entertainment: "We're thrilled to see our partner YouTube reach 100m subscribers globally - congratulations! YouTube has consistently been a key collaborator and platform for YG Entertainment artists, such as Blackpink, Treasure and Babymonster, in reaching fans, audiences, and listeners worldwide. Now with YouTube Music & Premium’s even greater reach, we look forward to more users enjoying music and unique content that YG Entertainment and its artists offer."

Neeraj Kalyan, president, T-Series: "YouTube Premium and Music crossing the 100m subscriber milestone is indeed a great milestone moment for the music industry. We will continue investing in our strong partnership with Google that will help grow the subscription business, enhance fan experiences and contribute to the overall growth of the music ecosystem."