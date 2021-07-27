YouTube Music announces 2021 Foundry line-up

YouTube Music has unveiled the 2021 line-up for Foundry, its global artist development programme.

This year’s Foundry had the most applications ever and the 2021 Foundry Class is the largest to date with 27 artists representing 14 countries. It is focused on serving independent music.

As part of the programme, artists will receive dedicated partner support from YouTube and seed funding invested into the development of their content. The combination of access to resources and support from teams enables artists to create and launch their music with greater impact and global reach.

UK acts selected this year include Enny, Meekz, Shygirl and Sinead Harnett.

“I believe success as an independent artist lies in having creative control, and in being able to sell out tours and connect to fans,” said Harnett. “Being supported by an epic team for my visuals and music will be a huge step in my career. I’m excited to reach new audiences and introduce myself to people that don’t know about me yet. Foundry is a big look, and I’m so excited to make it count.”

Since its beginnings in 2015 as a workshop series, Foundry has supported more than 150 developing artists across 15 countries, including Arlo Parks, Dave, Dua Lipa, Lime Cordiale, Gunna, Hardy, Rosalia and Tems.

“Being a part of Foundry was an amazing experience,” said Tems. “You get to connect with so many incredible artists and build relationships with wonderful people. It’s an opportunity to grow, and connect more with the world.”

In a blog about the Foundry 2021 line-up, YouTube Music said: “Foundry is designed for artists who have a vision for their own success. Tems is a star and she’s still independent, building her career in an industry where artists have more options than ever before.

“Foundry celebrates artists, their courage, and reduces barriers to entry. This group of artists are driving their careers forward as independents, building communities that allow them freedom to grow on their own terms. We are so proud to spotlight and play a part in developing indie talent, and will continue supporting these artists every step of the way.”

The full list of Foundry 2021 artists is below.

Ambar Lucid (US)

Bad Milk (Colombia)

Bella Shmurda (Nigeria)

Blessed (Colombia)

Childspot (Japan)

Doul (Japan)

Ebhoni (Canada)

Enny (UK)

Fana Hues (US)

Junior Mesa (US)

Marina Sena (Brazil)

Meekz (UK)

Paranoid 1966 (Spain)

Paris Texas (US)

Raveena (US)

Reggie (US)

Rote Mutze Raphi (Germany)

Se So Neon (South Korea)

Seedhe Maut (India)

Shygirl (UK)

Sinead Harnett (UK)

Snail Mail (US)

SoFaygo (US)

Sycco (Australia)

Tenille Arts (US)

Tokischa (Dominican Republic)

Tuyo (Brazil)