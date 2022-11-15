YouTube Music announces #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2023

YouTube Music has revealed an array of international artists, producers and songwriters who have been chosen for the #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class Of 2023, an initiative which is dedicated to equipping rising Black artists and songwriters with the resources that they need to succeed on the platform.

The seven UK recipients are Carla Marie, Honey Dijon, Jin Jin, Julys, Kali Claire, Unknown T and the winners of the New Artist honour at the Women In Music Awards 2022, Nova Twins.

Alongside the seven British artists featured, 30 UK-based Creators will also receive grant funding.

An official press release confirmed they will each “receive dedicated partner support, seed funding to invest into the development of their channels, and opportunities to participate in training and networking programs focused on production, fan engagement and wellbeing.”

The #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class was launched in 2021. Its 2022 alumni included Jordss, Kamille, Bree Runway, NSG, Compass, Tamera and Cadenza.

YouTube says it has now welcomed "over 300 grantees" hailing from the United States, Kenya, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, South Africa and Nigeria – a group comprising of musicians, beauty entrepreneurs, comedians, activists, poets, personal trainers, parents, photographers, gamers and more.

Music Week & YouTube recently partnered on the Black History Month content series and webinar for 2022 as part of our Women In Music Awards.

The Legacy Series: Gifted And Black webinar, which was co-hosted by Music Week journalist Colleen Harris and YouTube’s Sheniece Charway, will be available to view from November 21.