YouTube Music launches #FoundryFest with Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks & more

YouTube Music has revealed details of its first ever digital #FoundryFest, with Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Beabadoobee all featuring on the line-up.

All performers have been through YouTube’s Foundary programme, which supports emerging artists at the beginning of their careers, while #FoundryFest will comprise performances, premieres and interviews.

Users will be able to access the on-demand videos from October 23 at 9am ET (2pm UK time).

YouTube is lining up more than 20 videos including collaborative conversations, performances and music from Foundry artists, which will premiere via their official YouTube channels. The event will help raise funds for Save Our Stages, Equal Justice Initiative and additional charitable organizations through YouTube Giving’s Donate feature where available.

Dua Lipa said: “YouTube Music Foundry was a great resource to me early in my career, and I'm happy to be an alum of a program that helps support emerging artists from all over the world.”

Alongside Dua Lipa, whose New Rules video hit one billion views in 2018, is joined on the line-up by Beabadoobee, Omar Apollo, Arlo Parks, Joesef, Rauw Alejandro, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Natanael Cano, Rina Sawayama, Lost Stories, Tessa Violet, Baby Rose, Michael Brun, Eladio Carrion, Novelbright, Lime Cordiale, Rei Ami, Adam Melchor, Tessæ, Guapdad 4000 and Isabella Lovestory.

Naomi Zeichner, YouTube’s artist partnerships lead, said: “YouTube created Foundry in 2015, to celebrate developing artists from around the world and help them build a global fanbase, which holds true today. Artists are always ingenious, creative problem solvers, but I’m especially impressed by how they’ve navigated change this year. #FoundryFest is a testament to the resiliency of the artist community, and I’m excited for fans to explore what these artists are creating right now, and hear more about their experiences this year.”

#FoundryFest is a testament to the resiliency of the artist community Naomi Zeichner, YouTube

Former Music Week cover star Arlo Parks was supported by Foundry in 2018 and spoke to fellow alumni Joesef for the event.

Parks said: “It was lovely to chat to Joesef. He’s a prince and his tunes are so warm. I feel like I’m being held whenever I play them. YouTube Foundry has had my back since I was 18 years old, I’m forever grateful for the support.”

2020 Foundry act Joesef said: “It was class to chat to Arlo. She’s a sweetheart whose work I admire and respect massively. Foundry has been a massive help for me, and it’s cool to meet someone else who YouTube has supported along the way.”

Foundry was a great resource to me early in my career Dua Lipa

Beabadoobee, who recently launched her debut album with a YouTube livestream gig, said: “YouTube has supported me soooooo much from day one. Foundry helped me film the first tours I ever went on and now I’ll have that to share forever. It was super cool to hang out with Omar for #FoundryFest!”

Australian Foundry act Lime Cordiale said: “We’ve loved being part of the Foundry program. YouTube has helped us look outside the box with our music and videos, especially during a time where live music hardly exists. They’ve been massive supporters, have helped us reach a new audience and given us a wealth of ideas moving forward.

US Foundry 2019 act Baby Rose said: “Being selected as a Foundry artist by YouTube has been a huge honour. The opportunity they gave me when I was an independent artist allowed me to expose my art to a larger audience than I would have been able to reach on my own.”

Japanese group Novelbright said: “We are thrilled to be a part of #FoundryFest! We feel YouTube opened up a door for us to connect with a new audience, and we hope to expand that globally through this festival.”

Tessæ, from France, added: “Foundry has been a wonderful experience. Thanks to Foundry, I have developed my community and we now share a strong and authentic bond.”