YouTube Music names 12 new acts for 2020 Foundry programme

YouTube Music has named 12 new acts as part of its Foundry initiative.

YouTube’s global development programme supports independent artists.

The first class of 2020 includes MC Jaykae, singer-songwriter Joesef, French rapper TESSÆ and Lagos-based singer/producer Tems.

The rest of the line-up includes LA singer-songwriter Adam Melchor, Puerto Rican trap artist Eladio Carrion, Brooklyn experimentalist Gabriel Garzon-Montano, LA-based Natanael Cano, five-piece Japanese indie rock band Novelbright, Mumbai DJ/producer duo Lost Stories, Sydney pop-rock brothers Lime Cordiale and Korean-American rapper Rei Ami.

Roz Mansfield, artist partnerships, YouTube UK, said: “In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever for us to support and celebrate independent artists. Storytelling lies at the heart of YouTube. It’s the cornerstone for creating meaningful connections between artists and their fans, and we are delighted to help facilitate that process for the next generation of Foundry talent. The diversity of the class is testament to the sheer range of progressive sounds and visions we are currently witnessing, as artists around the world push boundaries to create truly exciting and unique art.”

Since its inception in 2015, Foundry has supported over 120 emerging independent artists in more than 13 countries. The YouTube program helps independent artists at early stages of their careers with marketing and promotion, as well as development support and tools to help set them up for long-term success.

Foundry’s 2019 breakout artists include Arlo Parks, Beabadoobee and Rema. Earlier Foundry alumni include Dua Lipa, Rosalia, Dave and Anne-Marie.