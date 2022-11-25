YouTube Music teams with BRITs 2023 and extends partnership with BRIT School

YouTube Music has been revealed as the official digital music partner of The BRIT Awards with Mastercard for 2023.

YouTube Music previously partnered with the ceremony in 2019 and 2022.

As digital music partner, the music streaming service will once again host the official BRITs livestream on YouTube on February 11 for non-UK viewers. Additionally, it will provide behind-the-scenes footage on YouTube Shorts, as well as curated artists’ playlists on YouTube Music.

YouTube Music will also extend its partnership with The BRIT School and The BRIT Trust with a new YouTube Residency programme, which is designed to provide students with the necessary tools for their career ambitions.

The masterclasses will sit as part of the BRIT Talks programme at the school, and is the first in an interactive series to help students develop their knowledge of YouTube. It will launch today (November 25) with an Ask Me Anything masterclass with Corbyn Asbury, YouTube label relations manager UK.

This programme follows the opening of the YouTube Music Studio facility at The BRIT School in 2019, which marked the beginning of the official digital music partnership. The professional facility is utilised for filming BRIT Live, a magazine-style show as well as all the assessment work of students studying on the Film & Media Production course.

Corbyn Asbury said: “YouTube is excited for this latest continuation of our relationship with the BRITs team, and is proud to partner with the BRIT School, to educate and inspire the next generation of the creative industry.

“The BRIT School has incubated some of the most exciting global superstars of our generation, and throughout this year-long optional YouTube Residency program, we hope that we can equip students with practical digital skills, as they begin to embark on their future careers.”

Geoff Taylor, chief executive BPI & BRIT Awards, said: “We are delighted to welcome back YouTube Music as the valued digital music partner for The BRIT Awards with Mastercard, as we work with them to make The BRITs’ stage an increasingly global one. It’s also wonderful to see YouTube Music’s relationship with The BRIT School and The BRIT Trust deepen and continue to flourish.”

"For a number of years we have had a brilliant relationship with YouTube and YouTube Music,” said Stuart Worden, principal, The BRIT School. “Our students have used the platform to explore and share their creativity and push themselves into the big wide world. This residency partnership takes it to a new and very special level. We are so excited about where this will take us."

In separate BRITs news, the first official imagery of the 2023 trophy has been issued. London-based, Nigerian-born artist Slawn is the designer of the statue.