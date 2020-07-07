YouTube rolls out new Analytics For Artists features

YouTube has rolled out its new Analytics For Artists features.

The platform said the revamped analytics features would give artists the “most comprehensive and complete view of their audience, global reach and performance across YouTube”.

The update will provide improved data on user-generated content and collaborative tracks.

Apple Music launched its analytics tools last year, while Spotify has rolled out new features for artists.

In a blog post, YouTube said: “At YouTube, we are dedicated to connecting fans and artists around the world. With over two billion monthly logged-in users in over 100 countries, YouTube has a highly engaged audience and we want to help artists better understand their global fans.”

Now available in YouTube Studio, Analytics For Artists provides a new and improved view of a full catalogue on the video streaming platform. It will be available for all official artist channels to help artist and teams make informed and strategic release plans.

The new Total Reach feature gives a comprehensive view of how an artist’s music is reaching audiences across YouTube. It includes videos uploaded to their official channels, in addition to those created and shared by fans, tastemakers and collaborators.

The Song Detail feature enables artists to see all of the videos that have been created by users for a specific song within their catalogue and contain most of their song recording. On average, the top 1,000 artists on YouTube get over 20% of their chart eligible views from videos created by users. Song Detail shows all of the ways in which fans are engaging with any specific track.

Analytics For Artists also helps artists understand how their catalogue is distributed across the entire YouTube ecosystem and how the audience engages with it, including real time data on impressions, clicks, demographics, retention and engagement.

In addition to desktop, artists can now access these new insights on the YouTube Studio Mobile app, enabling them to get data and notification updates in real time on the move.

