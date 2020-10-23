YouTube's Dan Chalmers on the return of Defected's 'incredibly powerful' livestream series

Defected has revealed a new three-part virtual event We Dance As One beginning October 30 and concluding on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day set to stream via YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.

Global DJs are set to broadcast during the event for free, with sets from Carl Cox, CamelPhat, Dennis Derrer, Disciples, Mike Dunn, Natasha Diggs, Sam Divine and more during October.

Speaking on the news, YouTube Music Europe director, Dan Chalmers, said: "The dance music community, like many others, has been deeply affected by the pandemic with the closure of clubs and other music venues. Even in the face of these challenges, at YouTube we believe that dance music still has the power to bring people together.”

“It's been incredibly powerful to see Defected and others in the industry come together to put together livestreams as important moments of unity, all the while employing displaced employees from the wider music scene,” added Chalmers. “We are proud to support this effort and know that it will help keep the industry going during this challenging time."

The DJs will perform from their home studios, but where possible DJs will head to their local nightclubs. CamelPhat are set to perform at Liverpool’s Mansion nightclub and Sam Divine will play the Ministry Of Sound, with more due to be announced.

The event is also a move by Defected to raise awareness for the events industry in the UK and abroad. The Night Time Industries Association and Association For Electronic Music will support the activities during the event.

Managing director of Defected Records, Wez Saunders, said: “We cannot allow our culture to just be dismissed, or abandoned. Defected cannot stand by and let people just give up on nightlife, on clubbing and the extended industries dependent on events. Alongside the financial benefits, dancefloors and music enrich the lives of millions around the world, breaking down prejudices and boosting our mental health.”

Defected has also ensured staff at the events will include those who have lost work or been displaced due to the pandemic.

Chief business officer of Defected Records, James Kirkham, added: “We want this to be a calling card for those who have had their jobs and livelihoods taken away. We need to joyously remind people what these artists and DJs are best at, and why this music matters so much to the mental health of so many. We need to do what we do best at Defected and bring people together from around the world, getting people dancing. Our role is to ensure people are aware of the current threat to our very culture yet inspired enough to do something about it.”

