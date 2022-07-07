YouTube Shorts and music execs hail short-form video platform's growth rate on first anniversary

YouTube has issued an update on its YouTube Shorts video-sharing platform a year after its UK launch and global roll-out.

The TikTok rival is generating 30 billion views per day, up 400% from one year ago, with 1.5 billion monthly logged-in users consuming Shorts, according to YouTube. The platform launched in beta in limited markets in late 2020.

The short-form option is benefiting artists such as BTS, who have partnered with YouTube since launch. Ed Sheeran embraced the format for his = campaign.

Official artist channels uploading both Shorts and long-form video are seeing better overall watch time and subscriber growth relative to those only uploading long-form, according to YouTube.

In April 2022, Shorts containing content sampled from long-form videos generated over 100 billion views. Some of the figures from YouTube were recently disclosed in parent company Alphabet’s financial results.

YouTube Shorts complements YouTube’s official music videos, music streaming app, user-generated content, livestreams, and more.

Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s global head of music, said: “Everybody knows that our mission at YouTube is to become the leading revenue generator for the music industry. Money is great, but it's not enough. Building artist fandom is equally important. We want YouTube to be the place for artists to connect and create meaningful relationships with their fans and grow long-term, sustainable music careers; Shorts, combined with long-form video, is proving to be a critical way to do that. It's our job to make sure that once fans find their life’s soundtrack on Shorts, they are met with prompts that encourage them to dive deeper into an artist's repertoire. YouTube is the only platform that can bring that experience to reality and we are all in on making it happen.”

Kevin Lipson, EVP, global commerce & digital strategy, Republic Records, said: “Shorts has quickly become a staple in our roster’s marketing strategies, social presence and album campaigns. It allows both developing artists and global superstars to tap into their fan bases and future channel subscribers. The consistent flow of unique short form video content is driving increased consumption throughout YouTube’s entire ecosystem. Most importantly taking fans through a journey of storytelling, from the first studio session to the video shoot and then world tour. Shorts is our guide into the artist’s vision that will shape pop culture.”

Arjun Pulijal, president, Capitol Music Group, said: “We’ve already seen first-hand the way that Shorts has organically driven artist discovery, streaming, and subscriber growth. We’re always looking for ways to bring the conversation back to the artist, and I’m excited by the opportunities for worldbuilding and connectivity that can go beyond a snippet of audio. Unique Shorts content that lives in the same ecosystem as an artist’s longform videos lends itself to a more holistic and immersive experience for artists and fans alike.”

In the UK, YouTube Shorts has partnered with GoPuff Delivers Wireless Festival this month as lead digital partner - short form video.

Lil Baby, Mahalia and Central Cee set YouTube Shorts challenges to fans to be in with a chance of winning VIP tickets and a meet & greet on-site.

Sheniece Charway, YouTube Music artist relations manager, said: “Wireless is a seminal moment in the Black British music calendar so we are excited to be partnering with them to bring artists and fans closer than ever before. YouTube Shorts is the perfect medium for expression at a festival, giving fans the chance to show themselves living their best lives at Wireless, and we can't wait to see a new fan-driven side to the festival.”