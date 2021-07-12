YouTube Shorts arrives in UK

YouTube has announced the arrival of the beta version of YouTube Shorts in the UK.

YouTube Shorts is the company’s new short-form video experience. First announced in September 2020, YouTube has since expanded the TikTok rival to 26 countries. The latest roll-out means it will now be available across more than 100 countries around the world where YouTube is available.

While short-form videos were already viewable in the platform, users in the UK will be able to access for the first time YouTube Shorts’ creation tools, which include a multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together, the ability to record with music, control speed settings, and more.

Users will also have the ability to sample audio not only from other Shorts but also from videos all across YouTube. In addition, and timed with the product’s international expansion, there will be a new set of features to all existing and new markets such as:

Add text to specific points in your video



Automatically add captions to your Short



Record up to 60 seconds with the Shorts camera



Add clips from your phone’s gallery to add to your recordings made with the Shorts camera



Add basic filters to colour correct your Shorts, with more effects to come in the future

“We want to make it easy and fun to create Shorts,” said Todd Sherman, global product manager for YouTube Shorts. “As we continue to build Shorts alongside our creators and artists, we’ll be adding more features for users to try.”

Artists and creators will have a large library of songs to use in their Shorts from over 250 labels and publishers around the world, including Universal Music Group’s labels and publishing companies, Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Music Publishing, Warner Music Group and Warner Chappell Music, Believe, Merlin, Because Music, Beggars and Kobalt.

The YouTube Shorts player has so far surpassed 6.5 billion daily views globally.