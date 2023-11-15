YouTube to act on AI-generated music content that mimics artists

YouTube has issued an update to AI innovation and material posted on the platform.

In a blog post by Jennifer Flannery O’Connor and Emily Moxley, vice presidents, product management, the platform has updated creators and rights-holders on their evolving approach to AI-based content.

“Generative AI has the potential to unlock creativity on YouTube and transform the experience for viewers and creators on our platform,” wrote O’Connor and Moxley. “But just as important, these opportunities must be balanced with our responsibility to protect the YouTube community. All content uploaded to YouTube is subject to our community guidelines – regardless of how it’s generated – but we also know that AI will introduce new risks and will require new approaches.”

YouTube already has an agreement in place with Universal Music and has unveiled its ‘AI Music Principles’.

In its latest update, YouTube announced that labels and distributors will be able to ask for AI-based content to be removed.

“We’re… introducing the ability for our music partners to request the removal of AI-generated music content that mimics an artist’s unique singing or rapping voice,” stated the blog post. “In determining whether to grant a removal request, we’ll consider factors such as whether content is the subject of news reporting, analysis or critique of the synthetic vocals. These removal requests will be available to labels or distributors who represent artists participating in YouTube’s early AI music experiments. We’ll continue to expand access to additional labels and distributors over the coming months.”

YouTube will also require creators to disclose when they've created altered or synthetic content that is realistic, including using AI tools. When creators upload content, they will have new options for them to select to indicate that it contains realistic altered or synthetic material, such as an AI-generated video that realistically depicts an event that never happened.