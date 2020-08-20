YouTube to air GRM Daily and Anne-Marie documentaries

GRM Daily is to be the subject of one of three new YouTube Originals music documentaries due to air this autumn.

The four-episode Together We Rise: The Uncompromised Story Of GRM Daily will start on YouTube September 28 and tells the story of the online platform and record business with help from Skepta, Stormzy, Giggs, Julie Adenuga and more.

YouTube will air a feature film titled How To Be: Anne-Marie later this year, while the three-part series How To Be: Behzinga, focusing on the star YouTuber, starts on October 5.

GRM Daily founder Koby 'Posty' Hagan (pictured) said: "The doc showcases the passion and hard work that has been collectively put into UK rap music to help build it to being at the forefront of British music, it’s a story filled with inspiration and hope for the next generation."

How To Be: Anne-Marie tells the story of Atlantic-signed star Anne-Marie, with contributions from her family, friends and collaborators. The film catches up with Anne-Marie during the coronavirus pandemic and examines how it is impacting her life and work. The singer’s work on new material to follow 2018 debut Speak Your Mind is also set to feature.

Anne-Marie said: “I let YouTube into my life over the past few months and I can’t wait for you to see the finished film. I always try to be open and honest with my fans and what really excites me about this collaboration is that it’s an unfiltered look into my life; from writing and recording to downtime with my friends and family. Doing what I do can be pretty fast-paced, so to have a bit more time during the lockdown to think, digest and reflect on some of my favourite moments from career to date has been both emotional and cathartic. We’ll also be looking at the year ahead, which I’m so excited about.”

How To Be: Behzinga focuses on the life and times of YouTuber Behzinga (real name Ethan Payne), who is best known as one of the Sidemen alongside former Music Week cover star KSI.

Behzinga said: “If you told me I’d be doing the stuff I’ve done in this doc, I would have said you’re crazy. This has been one of the most eye-opening and gruelling experiences of my life. My fans and Sidemen fans know a lot about me but now the lot is laid out – we’ve been through it all. Pushing myself to the limits doing some epic and brutal challenges has opened me up like never before and taken me places I didn’t think possible…. physically and mentally. I’ve experienced a lot of shit in my life, been disruptive, wild and had some dark moments, but I’m living life to the max now, I’m in a happier place and doing this docu-series has been a big part of that.”

Luke Hyams, head of YouTube Originals EMEA said: “YouTube’s open platform has allowed creators and artists from across the UK use it to connect with fans, build a community and start a business. Anne-Marie, Behzinga and GRM Daily are three of our most powerful and inspirational stories of what’s possible on the platform. With these bespoke documentaries, YouTube fans have an exclusive opportunity to look behind the scenes at their unique personal lives and challenges, history and aspirations, in a way they’ve never seen before. It’s been fascinating to see how they each have faced up to the unique challenges that 2020 has thrown at them and continued to thrive, building a path to the future.”