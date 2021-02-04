YouTube, Twitch and SoundCloud to be quizzed by MPs at streaming inquiry

Following sessions with the major labels and indies, now it’s the turn of three major streaming platforms to answer the big questions about the streaming economy.

YouTube, SoundCloud and Twitch will be appearing before MPs on the DCMS Committee streaming inquiry at the next virtual session at 2.30pm on Wednesday, February 10. YouTube’s ‘value gap’ for rights-holders has been flagged by some of those giving evidence so far.

YouTube’s Katherine Oyama, director, government affairs & public policy is so far confirmed to appear. SoundCloud and Twitch have yet to name execs for the session. Twitch has come under pressure over fair royalty payments.

The session will also feature appearances from BPI and BRIT Awards CEO Geoff Taylor, Roberto Neri, chair at the Music Publishers Association, Musicians’ Union general secretary Horace Trubridge and Ivors Academy chief executive Graham Davies. Last year Davies joined the MU to launch the campaign to #FixStreaming.

So far, there’s no scheduled appearance by executives from Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Earlier this week, Spotify issued its results and confirmed that it had performed strongly during the pandemic.