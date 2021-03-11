Yungblud marks one-year anniversary of YouTube show with Music Galaxy Thursday launch event

Samsung Electronics has launched Music Galaxy Thursday in partnership with Universal Music Group.

Samsung secured Yungblud for the launch of their new addition to the music calendar, which is timed to create excitement around artists ahead of New Music Friday. One of the hottest artists in the world right now, Yungblud stars on our latest Music Week Digital Cover – read an exclusive extract here.

Music Galaxy Thursday kicked off tonight at LA’s iconic Troubadour venue during the one-year anniversary edition of The Yungblud Show on YouTube. Yungblud introduced viewers to Samsung’s Music Galaxy Thursday with an intimate performance by emerging Canadian artist Renforshort.

Yungblud said: “I’m so excited to partner with Samsung on this new rock and roll idea of showcasing new badass incredible artists. I think #SamsungMGT is a sick idea and I can’t wait to meet the artists that they showcase in the future. Turn up the noise!”

With unique content launching each Thursday, fans will gain free access to never-seen-before artist interviews, intimate performances and behind-the-scenes footage.

Created in collaboration with Universal’s UMG for Brands division, Music Galaxy Thursday will deliver “unprecedented insight and access into the music and creative lives of UMG’s unrivalled artists from around the world”, according to a statement.

Renforshort said: “I’m so beyond thankful to Yungblud and Samsung for including me in The Yungblud Show and Samsung’s Music Galaxy Thursday. As we all know, it’s been super weird circumstances and a lot of artists haven’t been given the opportunity to perform, and I’m so happy I get to do that and show my music to new fans across Europe and the world. I hope people have fun with my music and like what they hear!”

New and emerging talents will takeover Samsung’s Music Galaxy Thursday each week. Upcoming acts include Spanish indie-pop artist Natalia Lacunza and Italian artist Madame.

Natalia Lacunza said: “I’m so pleased that Samsung gave this much needed space to emerging artists, to speak and to shine - and I’m so happy to be part of it.”

Music Galaxy Thursday will also offer bespoke experiences, and give fans access to exclusive content such as artist interviews, intimate performances, behind-the-scenes content, social stories, music and lyric videos, and playlist takeovers.

In a further boost to participating artists, content for Music Galaxy Thursday will be released for free on Samsung and each artist’s social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Subscribers can click here to read the Yungblud Digital Cover feature.