Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Yungblud plays targeted virtual tour for international audience

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Tuesday, Dec 1st 2020 at 2:06PM

Yungblud is promoting his Weird! album with a “kickass” global livestream series targeting fans in different territories.

The singer moved to embrace livestreaming at the start of the Covid pandemic. The Yungblud Show launched in March on YouTube with 60,000 live viewers.

“He was the first artist out of the gate [with a livestream],” said manager Tommas Arnby. “He said, ‘I just want to do a punk rock Kimmel’.”

The series, styled on a US comedy chat show, featured performances ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020