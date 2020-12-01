Yungblud is promoting his Weird! album with a “kickass” global livestream series targeting fans in different territories.

The singer moved to embrace livestreaming at the start of the Covid pandemic. The Yungblud Show launched in March on YouTube with 60,000 live viewers.

“He was the first artist out of the gate [with a livestream],” said manager Tommas Arnby. “He said, ‘I just want to do a punk rock Kimmel’.”

The series, styled on a US comedy chat show, featured performances ...