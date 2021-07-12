Yungblud, Tom Jones & Alicia Keys release tracks with Deezer in Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response format

Deezer has released ASMR Sessions featuring global acts performing their music in the Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) format.

The line-up includes Alicia Keys, Sir Tom Jones, Ava Max, James Blunt and Yungblud. Each artist transforms one of their hits, using their own unique interpretation of ASMR, into a new version of the track.

The audio phenomenon uses sounds like breathing, tapping and whispering to trigger a physical or emotional response.

“ASMR content is becoming increasingly mainstream and Deezer has seen consumption of it increase by 248% worldwide since the start of 2020,” said Nigel Harding, Deezer’s VP of global artist marketing. “Given the appetite of our users for that head-tingling feeling, we decided to take things one step further. We’re proud to unveil our ASMR Sessions, which give fans a new unexpected twist on the genre, featuring some of the world’s biggest artists bringing their lyrics to life with an intensity you’ve never heard before.”

The new Deezer ASMR Sessions features Alicia Keys showcasing a breathy version of Fallin; James Blunt’s whispered rendition of You’re Beautiful to a backdrop of calming nature sounds; Tom Jones’ mellow take on What’s New Pussycat?; Ava Max’s Kings & Queens recreated with a “chilled beach and waves vibe”; and Yungblud’s intense version of Parents, with heartbeats and water drips to create a tingling sensation.

Users can get an even more intimate ASMR experience with 360 Reality Audio, which is available exclusively for Deezer HiFi subscribers. The immersive experience places everything from the track, including individual noises like whispering, tapping and breathing, in different positions inside a virtual 360 spherical audiospace.

The ASMR Sessions feature on Deezer’s new ASMR Channel.