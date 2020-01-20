Your site will load in 16 seconds
2020 visionaries: Who's going to break big in the next 12 months?

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jan 20th 2020 at 2:05PM

The music biz shares its hot tips for the year ahead...

BEN MORTIMER
CO-PRESIDENT, POLYDOR
“Celeste. She’s got vision. She’s a wonderful person. And, you know, that voice.”

MARC ROBINSON
PRESIDENT, GLOBE
“Celeste is going to take over the world. Duchess is sublime and the real deal. Can’t wait to hear more from Easy Life.”

AMBER DAVIS
HEAD OF A&R, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC UK
“I’m really excited to see Celeste develop in 2020. She has an exceptional voice and the ...

