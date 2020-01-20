The music biz shares its hot tips for the year ahead...

BEN MORTIMER

CO-PRESIDENT, POLYDOR

“Celeste. She’s got vision. She’s a wonderful person. And, you know, that voice.”

MARC ROBINSON

PRESIDENT, GLOBE

“Celeste is going to take over the world. Duchess is sublime and the real deal. Can’t wait to hear more from Easy Life.”

AMBER DAVIS

HEAD OF A&R, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC UK

“I’m really excited to see Celeste develop in 2020. She has an exceptional voice and the ...